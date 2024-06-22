Line-up quiz! Can you name every player to score 3+ goals at a European Championship since Euro 96?

A certain Portugese star may find himself on this list...

It's time for another FourFourTwo quiz and this time we're asking you to name every player to bag three or more goals in a European Championship since Euro 96.

Major international competitions so often come down to how a nation's talisman turns up to a tournament: you know who.

That's enough hints from us, but you will no doubt need to reach back further in your mind than those two figureheads to pull out some of these names.

Euro 2024 has been a tournament of incredible goals but is yet to see a player run away with it in the goalscoring charts.

That same charge cannot be levelled at previous editions of the competition, with two players bagging five goals apiece in the delayed Euro 2020, and one marksman plundering six of his own in 2016.

There's 10 minutes on the clock for you to find the 49 players that have scored three or more goals at a European Championship since Euro 96.

