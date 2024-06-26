Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators for Czech Republic vs Turkey?
The end of the Euro 2024 group stage is nigh, as Group F concludes on Wednesday evening.
And while Portugal have already sewn up top spot in the group with a game to spare, the three other sides will be hoping to join Cristiano Ronaldo and company in the last 16.
The Czech Republic take on Turkey knowing that a win and a win only will see them through, while the Turks need only a draw to be assured of a place in the knockouts. Here's a look at the ITV team bringing us the action.
Who are the ITV commentators for Czech Republic vs Turkey at Euro 2024?
Leading the ITV commentary team will be Joe Speight, who has featured at three Euros and three World Cups for the broadcaster. Alongside him on the gantry will be former England and current Luton Town winger Andros Townsend, who has been widely praised for his work at the tournament so far.
Back in the studio, Mark Pougatch will be the lead presenter and will be joined by a three-strong punditry team. Former Manchester United teammates Gary Neville and Roy Keane will be sat alongside current Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.
Coverage starts at 7.15pm on ITV4.
