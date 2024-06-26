Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators for Czech Republic vs Turkey?

By
published

Find out who will be bringing us the action from the final Group F clash

Andros Townsend will be in the commentary box for the Czech Republic vs Turkey
Andros Townsend will be in the commentary box for the Czech Republic vs Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)

The end of the Euro 2024 group stage is nigh, as Group F concludes on Wednesday evening. 

And while Portugal have already sewn up top spot in the group with a game to spare, the three other sides will be hoping to join Cristiano Ronaldo and company in the last 16. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.