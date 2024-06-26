Euro 2024: The eye-watering price of England manager Gareth Southgate's 0-0 watch

England manager Gareth Southgate may have been fielding difficult questions in his Euro 2024 post-match press conference following a goalless draw against Slovenia on Tuesday night, but it was something that else that caught the attention.

Sitting with his arms on the table post England vs Slovenia, it quickly became apparent that Southgate's watch was displaying the 0-0 scoreline from the game. With a baby blue strap and giant watch face, it was what was on Southgate's wrist which soon took centre stage.

And it's certainly understandable when realising that the watch is a - now bear with us - Hublot Big Bang e Gen3 Euro 2024.

The England manager has made a considered decision to wear the watch for practical reasons, however, with notifications from the tournament sent straight to the display. He can see every goal, yellow card and result from the tournament in real-time - so perhaps it was the stalemate between Denmark and Serbia displayed on his wrist, and not what he had just seen before his very eyes in Cologne.

“I’ll wear the tournament one because I like the fact that if we are training and the other games are going on, you get those little score alerts,” Southgate told GQ in the build-up to Euro 2024.

Fans wanting to copy Southgate will have to shell out a pretty penny, however - five thousand six hundred big ones, to be precise. Yes, you read that correctly, the watch Gareth Southgate is wearing at Euro 2024, which displays a scoreline and comes with a baby blue strap, is worth £5,600.

Southgate wearing the Hublot watch (Image credit: Getty Images)

Only 100 watches are available, too, so if you're still wanting to emulate Gareth Southgate but have moved on from the waistcoat and aren't enamoured by the new M&S range he is donning, then the Hublot Big Bang e Gen3 Euro 2024 might be for you... Or not - especially at that eye-watering price.

Southgate isn't the only individual at the tournament representing the Swiss brand, though.

France star Kylian Mbappe is the face of the brand for Euro 2024, while his manager, Didier Deschamps, and Portugal boss Roberto Martinez have both sported the European Championship-specific timepiece.

Hublot also sponsors the fourth officials board which signals substitutions and stoppage time at the end of games, having first partnered with UEFA at Euro 2008 for the torunament in Switzerland and Austria.

The Hublot Euro 2024 fourth official board (Image credit: Getty Images)

