Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators for Poland vs Austria?

Who are the commentators for Poland's game with Austria at Euro 2024?

Who are the ITV commentators and pundits for Poland vs Austria?

Both Poland and Austria suffered narrow defeats to the Netherlands and France respectively in their opening Euro 2024 group stage matches, but both still have all to play for in what will be a tight group.

ITV will be broadcasting the action from the Group D clash at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, with coverage getting underway at 4.15pm. Here is a look at who will be bringing us the action.

VIDEO: Why Scotland's Clever Tactical Change Should Have Beaten Switzerland

Seb Hutchinson will be in the commentary box for Poland vs Austria (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seb Hutchinson will be the lead commentator for the clash in Berlin. Hutchinson joined the Sky Sports commentary team in 2022 and has experience on both the BBC and ITV. Alongside him will be Luton Town and former England midfielder Andros Townsend, who is fairly new to the punditry game, but has won praise for his work so far during Euro 2024.

Back in the studio, Laura Woods will present the coverage, where she will be joined by former Everton and England defender Joleon Lescott, ex-England midfielder Karen Carney and Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl.

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More Euro 2024 stories

Nico Williams low release clause puts Premier League clubs on high alert after dazzling Euro 2024 showings: report

Euro 2024: England permutations and what they need vs Slovenia to qualify for knockout stage

Roberto Baggio robbed at gunpoint and injured in own home while watching Euro 2024