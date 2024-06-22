Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators for Turkey vs Portugal?

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is in the studio for Turkey vs Portugal at Euro 2024

Turkey take on Portugal at Euro 2024 on Saturday and the match will be live on ITV, but who are the commentators and pundits?

The Group F clash promises to be a mouthwatering affair after both sides opened the Euro 2024 campaigns with a win.

The Turks scored two of the best goals of the tournament so far in their entertaining 3-1 victory over Georgia, while Portugal needed an own goal and an injury-time winner to seal a come-from-behind win over the Czech Republic. ITV will be broadcasting the action in the UK, so FourFourTwo takes a look at today's presenting team.

VIDEO: Why England Were SO Bad Against Denmark

Eni Aluko will be on pundit duties for Turkey vs Portugal at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Matterface will be in the commentary box at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund for this one. Matterface is a familiar voice to fans, having been the channel's lead commentator since 2020. Before this he was a presenter on Sky Sports News and has also commentated on the reality show Dancing on Ice.

He will be joined by former Arsenal and England full-back Lee Dixon on co-commentary duties.

Back in the studio, the experienced Mark Pougatch will present the action and he will be joined by Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl, former England, Chelsea and Juventus star Eni Aluko and ex-England and Manchester United right-back Gary Neville.

