Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Czech Republic vs Turkey?

The final group stage matches of Euro 2024 take place on Wednesday evening, as Group F comes to a conclusion. While leaders Portugal have already sealed top spot, two more qualification places are up for grabs.

The Czech Republic take on Turkey in Hamburg with both teams still with a chance of reaching the last 16. Turkey know a win or draw would be enough, while they can even afford to lose tonight, as long as Georgia beat Portugal in the other group game.

The Czechs, meanwhile, simply have to win to be through, as a draw would not be enough. It's likely to be a tense evening, so here's a look at the officials who will be in charge.

Who is the referee for Czech Republic vs Turkey at Euro 2024?

Referee Istvan Kovacs of Romania gives a yellow card (Image credit: Getty Images)

The referee in Hamburg will be Romanian official Istvan Kovacs. The 39-year-old took charge of the 2022 Conference League final and went to both Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup. This will be his second match at Euro 2024, following Slovenia and Serbia's 1-1 draw earlier in the group stage.

Vasile Florin Marinescu and Mihai Ovidiu Artene will again be Kovacs' assistant referees.

Who is the fourth official and VAR for Czech Republic vs Turkey at Euro 2024?

Espen Eskas in action (Image credit: Getty Images)

Norwegian official Espen Eskas will be on the touchline as the fourth official for this Group F finale, while VAR duties will be handled by Tomasz Kwiatkowski.

