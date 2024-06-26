Quiz! Can you name every Euro 2024 team's captain?
It's quiz time again and we're testing your knowledge of Euro 2024 captains
If you're ready for another FourFourTwo quiz, then you're in luck as we've tasking you with naming every captain at Euro 2024.
We're almost at the end of the group stage, which means eight teams will miss out on the last 16 and will be heading home, but before the knockouts start, it's time to see how much attention you've been paying over the past couple of weeks.
There are 24 players to name and we're giving you three minutes on the clock, so don't go wasting any time.
