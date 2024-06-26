Quiz! Can you name every Euro 2024 team's captain?

If you're ready for another FourFourTwo quiz, then you're in luck as we've tasking you with naming every captain at Euro 2024.

Nope – the chap above is Albart the mascot: not a skipper at the tournament.

We're almost at the end of the group stage, which means eight teams will miss out on the last 16 and will be heading home, but before the knockouts start, it's time to see how much attention you've been paying over the past couple of weeks.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name every player to score at Euro 2020?

There are 24 players to name and we're giving you three minutes on the clock, so don't go wasting any time.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. How many can you name?

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament

Quiz! Can you name every player at Euro 2024 with 100 caps or more?

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Quiz! Can you name every player with over 10 goals for England?

Quiz! How many questions can you get right in our Thierry Henry quiz?



Quiz! Can you name every Italy player with 30+ appearances to have played since 2000?

Quiz! Can you name every country to have ever been to a European Championship?