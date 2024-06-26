Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo showing no sign of slowing down, after incredible stat emerges

By
published

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy reason with his physical capabilities

Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024 with Portugal
Ronaldo has now featured in his sixth European Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo's immense longevity was reaffirmed this summer after appearing in his sixth European Championships for Portugal, a run spanning back 20 years.

The Al-Nassr striker, now 39 years of age, has started both of Portugal's opening games at Euro 2024, grabbing an assist in the 3-0 win over Turkey on Saturday to confirm their place in the round of 16.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.