Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo showing no sign of slowing down, after incredible stat emerges

Ronaldo has now featured in his sixth European Championships

Cristiano Ronaldo's immense longevity was reaffirmed this summer after appearing in his sixth European Championships for Portugal, a run spanning back 20 years.

The Al-Nassr striker, now 39 years of age, has started both of Portugal's opening games at Euro 2024, grabbing an assist in the 3-0 win over Turkey on Saturday to confirm their place in the round of 16.

The legendary figure's outright refusal to physically deteriorated has once again be proven with new stats released by UEFA.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal gestures after the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Portugal and Czechia at Football Stadium Leipzig on June 18, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany (Image credit: Getty Images)

Racey Ronaldo shows no signs of slowing

According to UEFA stats, so far this summer Ronaldo has logged his fastest ever recorded speed at a European Championships, clocking in at a top speed of 32.7 km/h.

Prior to this tournament, the forwards highest speed came at Euro 2012, when UEFA speed recording began, aged 27 as he registered 32 km/h, managing just 29.1 and 29.7 km/h in Euro 2016 and 2020 respectively.

The 39-year old has also covered 18.7km so far this summer, the seventh highest in the entire Portuguese squad.

VIDEO: Every Previous WINNER Of The Euros!

The five-time Ballon D'or winner proved the doubters wrong last season as he strolled to the top scorer award in an ever-improving Saudi Pro League, scoring 35 and grabbing 11 assists in just 31 appearances.

Showing no signs of slowing, it wouldn't be out of the question for Ronaldo to make it to his seventh European Championships in 2028, aged 43...

