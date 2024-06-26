Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Georgia vs Portugal?

Portugal take on Georgia in their final Group F game

The group stage at Euro 2024 comes to an end on Wednesday evening, with tournament debutants Georgia still with a hope of qualifying for the last 16.

Willy Sagnol's side take on Portugal, who are already assured of top spot in the group in Gelsenkirchen and must win in order to progress. Wins over the Czech Republic and Turkey mean the Portuguese have an unassailable position at the of the group.

So who will be overseeing this match? FourFourTwo takes a look at the refereeing crew for Portugal versus Georgia.

Who is the referee for Georgia vs Portugal at Euro 2024?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Euro 2024's youngest referee will be in charge of this clash, as Switzerland's Sandro Schärer will be in the middle. The 35-year-old refereed Slovenia's 1-1 draw with Denmark earlier in the group stage.

Schärer's assistants will be German official Stefan Lupp and another Swiss in Bekim Zogaj.

Who is the fourth official and VAR for Georgia vs Portugal at Euro 2024?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mykola Balakin, who is the first Ukrainian official to work at the Euros for 12 years, will be the fourth official in Gelsenkirchen.

Completing the team of match officials will be Swiss Fedayi San, who will be the VAR for this final Group F clash.

