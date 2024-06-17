Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Romania vs Ukraine?

Who is the referee, the video assistant referee (VAR) and who are the assistant referees for Romania vs Ukraine at Euro 2024?

Romania and Ukraine get their Euro 2024 campaigns at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Monday, with both sides looking to get off to a strong start to have a chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

UEFA has appointed some of the best referees from across the continent for the tournament this summer - but who will be officiating the contest between Romania and Ukraine?

Who is the referee for Romania vs Ukraine at Euro 2024?

Glenn Nyberg (Image credit: Getty Images)

Glenn Nyberg will be the referee for the first game of Group E at the Allianz Arena in Munich, with the Swede making his international tournament bow. He was the fourth official for Olympiakos' Europa Conference League victory over Fiorentina last month, and has plenty of experience in European competition - Nyberg refereed Arsenal's Champions League clash against Bayern Munich earlier this season, for example.

He became a professional referee in 2008, at just 19-years-old, but it took him another eight years until he was a full international referee for FIFA. Since then, he has taken charge of plenty international games - including the 2023 U20 World Cup final between Uruguay and Italy.

Mahbod Beigi and Andreas Soderkvist have been selected as Nyberg's assistants.

Who is the fourth official and VAR for Romania vs Ukraine?

Referee Rob Dieperink (Image credit: Getty Images)

Espen Eskas, meanwhile, will be the fourth official for the Euro 2024 game. A Norwegian official, Eskas has been a referee in the top flight of Norwegian men’s football since 2015. He has been a FIFA-listed referee since 2017 but has only refereed three Champions League games and is yet to produce a red card.

Rob Dieperink is the VAR for Romania vs Ukraine. Dieperink is an Eredivisie referee who has been officiating since 2012. Euro 2024 will be his first tournament as a selected video referee.

