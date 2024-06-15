Euro 2024: Why Scotland and Croatia may not need to worry about goal difference despite Germany and Spain hammerings

Euro 2024 has featured several one-sided affairs already with Germany, Switzerland and Spain all dealing heavy defeats to Scotland, Hungary and Croatia respectively in their opening group stage games.

However, unlike some bygone years, goal difference may not be as much of a concern for the defeated teams as it could have been – or as much of a benefit for those who enjoyed doling out those beatings.

That’s because at Euro 2024, conventional goal difference is just the fifth criterion considered in the event of two or more sides finishing level on points once all three rounds of group stage fixtures are done and dusted.

Head-to-head record is instead the more decisive factor, meaning that in theory we could see sides finishing the group stage with a massive goal difference but being regarded as inferior to a side that has scraped a couple of one-nils and lost another game heavily.

Before straight-up goal difference is taking into account, two or more teams level on points will be assessed on the results between the teams in question.

That’s very straightforward if it’s just two sides – but if it’s three or more, then points earned between the teams in question, the goal difference between the teams in question, and the highest number of goals scored between the three teams in question are all considered first, as if those three sides had played in their own little mini-league without Germany.

If need be, head-to-head record would then be considered again purely between two sides who still couldn't be separated.

That means that if, say, Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland all end up with four points at the end of the group stage while Germany finish with six, then the Scots’ result in the opening game could end up being totally irrelevant in deciding which of the three tied sides would take second, third and fourth place.

