Euro 2024: Why Scotland and Croatia may not need to worry about goal difference despite Germany and Spain hammerings
The group stage at Euro 2024 is not decided by conventional goal difference unless other options have been exhausted
Euro 2024 has featured several one-sided affairs already with Germany, Switzerland and Spain all dealing heavy defeats to Scotland, Hungary and Croatia respectively in their opening group stage games.
However, unlike some bygone years, goal difference may not be as much of a concern for the defeated teams as it could have been – or as much of a benefit for those who enjoyed doling out those beatings.
That’s because at Euro 2024, conventional goal difference is just the fifth criterion considered in the event of two or more sides finishing level on points once all three rounds of group stage fixtures are done and dusted.
Euro 2024: All You Need To Know
Head-to-head record is instead the more decisive factor, meaning that in theory we could see sides finishing the group stage with a massive goal difference but being regarded as inferior to a side that has scraped a couple of one-nils and lost another game heavily.
Before straight-up goal difference is taking into account, two or more teams level on points will be assessed on the results between the teams in question.
That’s very straightforward if it’s just two sides – but if it’s three or more, then points earned between the teams in question, the goal difference between the teams in question, and the highest number of goals scored between the three teams in question are all considered first, as if those three sides had played in their own little mini-league without Germany.
If need be, head-to-head record would then be considered again purely between two sides who still couldn't be separated.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
That means that if, say, Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland all end up with four points at the end of the group stage while Germany finish with six, then the Scots’ result in the opening game could end up being totally irrelevant in deciding which of the three tied sides would take second, third and fourth place.
More Euro 2024 stories
We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world
Plus: a more detailed look at what Scotland need to book passage to their first-ever knockout game
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.