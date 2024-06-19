Euro 2024 predictor isn't an octopus, a pig or a parakeet, it's a... vegetable

A fortune teller has inspired hope among England fans for the weeks ahead at Euro 2024 by predicting an overall victory for Gareth Southgate’s men.

Jemima Packington has made bold but accurate claims in the past about Brexit and Nigel Farage’s return to frontline politics, but her methods are certainly unusual.

Calling herself the world’s only ‘asparamancer’, Jemima uses asparagus to see into the future. You read that right. To make a claim the 67-year-old tosses a handful of vegetables into the air and interprets their landing patterns, with recent efforts pointing to three words: ‘It’s coming home.’

Explaining her approach, Jemima said: “I have had lots of people asking me how England might do at the Euros, so I have been analysing the spears very closely. And they keep pointing to three words in particular: ‘It's coming home.’

“England fans have every right to be positive and optimistic if the spears are anything to go by. I can also see Harry Kane being very strong. He is going to be worth watching and is going to come into his own this tournament.

“The spears keep giving positive readings. England are going to do very well and I think we will see us winning it. Watch this space. As for Scotland, no comment.”

England team photo before their game vs Serbia in Gelsenkirchen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before Three Lions fans race to the bookies, however, they should be warned: some of Jemima’s predictions haven’t been successful.

These include that Manchester City wouldn’t win the Premier League in 2022 (they did), Croatia would win the 2022 World Cup (they didn’t), and that Boris Johnson would remain Prime Minister (we won’t elaborate).

Jemima herself acknowledges that, despite starting as a child and having “years of experience”, she has a 75-90% success rate.

“I go through my predictions each year and think: 'Yep, that's happened, yep, that's happened,” she says. “Occasionally I get one slightly off, where I haven't quite read it correctly. But I'm never far.”

Asparagus fortune telling; smells a bit iffy to us.

