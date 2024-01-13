European giants preparing January move for unhappy Jordan Henderson: report

Jordan Henderson could be offered a lifeline by one of Europe's elite clubs as he seeks a move away from Saudi Arabia just months after signing for Pro League side Al-Ettifaq on a reported minimum £350,000-a-week salary.

Henderson re-joined former team-mate Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq in August and has played 19 times for the Saudi side since. But as soon as the European transfer windows began to open, reports highlighted the ex-Liverpool midfielder's desire to leave the Pro League.

Now, Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly expressed their interest in a loan deal for the 33-year-old, offering him a route back to European football.

The Old Lady have contacted Henderson to open discussions, although Sky Italia report that the club are only interested in a half-season deal; Henderson is said to want 18 months. Juventus however may feel their hand is forced with centre- midfielders Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli both currently suspended – Pogba for a potential doping violation and Fagioli for betting.

Should he move away from the Middle East Henderson will do so with a heavily diminished reputation having been criticised for competing in a country where homosexuality remains illegal. He will also be handed a huge tax bill, with a tax-free clause in his contract only valid should he remain in the country for two years.

But soon after playing – and losing – in front of a 700-strong crowd, both seem to be hits the midfielder is willing to take, especially with the European Championships fast approaching this summer.

Henderson is not the only player reportedly considering a move away from the Middle East, with Roberto Firmino, who is hardly playing, and Karim Benzema both rumoured to be unhappy.

As the news of Juventus' interest filtered through on Sky Sports, pundit Clinton Morrison said: "Juventus is a big team, a big football club. Massimiliano Allegri is a good manager and they have some good players there. You know what you’re going to get with Jordan Henderson. He can play and he’s a leader in the dressing room.

"Going to Saudi was a good move for him with the bank balance, everyone would have gone for the bank balance which does improve, but in terms of football and him being available for England in the Euros and getting game time, he needs to go on loan. Juventus would be a really good move."

