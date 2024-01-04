Manchester United weigh up shock move for 34-year-old striker, claims transfer insider

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag looks dejected after defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in September 2023.

Manchester United are discussing the possibility of launching a bid for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting this month, according to a transfer insider.

The Red Devils are keen to revitalise their attack in January after a disappointing first half of the season.

Only Sheffield United and Burnley have scored fewer Premier League goals than Erik ten Hag's team so far this term.

Rasmus Hojlund has put the ball in the back of the net just once in the league, while Marcus Rashford is also enduring a difficult campaign.

It is no surprise that United are looking for potential attacking signings in the winter window, but it is fair to say Choupo-Moting's name does not appear on the wish list of many supporters.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that United could make a move for the 34-year-old, who used to play in England for Stoke.

“Bayern Munich striker Eric Choupo-Moting is one of many names being discussed internally. It’s nothing concrete, nothing advanced yet,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Still, Bayern have Harry Kane and Mathys Tel as options up front, so obviously there’s not so much space for Choupo-Moting and Man United have been informed of his situation.

"At the moment it’s not a negotiation, from what I’m told, but it may become one to watch.

“There has also been some contact with Timo Werner’s agent, but no negotiation with RB Leipzig. In general, a loan signing up front looks like a possibility for United this January.”

United return to action against Wigan in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday night.

Ten Hag's team will then return to Premier League action against Tottenham on January 14.

