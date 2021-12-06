Everton report: Jose Mourinho set to replace Rafa Benitez in shock twist of events

Everton are lining up Roma manager Jose Mourinho to replace Rafa Benitez in the Goodison dugout.

That's according to reports that came out over the weekend, ahead of the under-fire Toffees boss and his side hosting Arsenal at home tonight.

Benitez had a promising start on the blue half of Merseyside, winning four out of the opening six fixtures but has since been without talismanic forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin and struggled in recent times. Everton haven't won since September, now.

The manner of certain defeats - such as the collapse against Watford and the lack of intensity against Brentford - have now called Benitez's job into question.

The Spaniard - who won a Champions League across town at Anfield - was a divisive appointment for the club. Everton fans have struggled to warm to the man who became a Liverpool legend and even the Toffees board have had reported emergency talks as to whether Benitez is still suitable for office.

Reports of Jose Mourinho, however, feel a little like wild speculation.

While Mourinho is floundering somewhat in the Eternal City, Roma seem unlikely to want to cut ties with the Special One, just six months into his tenure. Everton would have to pay up for an even bigger profile of manager, while recent history suggests that the Portuguese is a poor fit for both the increasing level of the Premier League and a squad packed with young, exciting talents.

Rumours, however, suggest differently - and they follow Marcel Brands departing from his role as director of football on Sunday night.

The Dutchman arrived at Goodison Park in the summer of 2018 and has been responsible for the club investing £300million on the pitch during that period. The Toffees have seen little return from many of these signings, with fan apathy high.

During the derby defeat to Liverpool, many fans were seen leaving the match before half-time, as discontent reigned.