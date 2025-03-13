'Every time I get sacked from a managerial job, I get a text from Sir Alex Ferguson': Manchester United legend reveals how former boss offers condolences

By published

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson always keeps an eye on how his former players are faring in management...

Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, 2008
Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson enjoyed 26 fruitful years in charge of the Red Devils, but some of his former charges haven't fared quite as well in management as the Scotsman did at Old Trafford.

Among them is Wayne Rooney, whose managerial career hasn't lived up to expectations just yet. Rooney worked under Sir Alex Ferguson, who ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest managers ever, at Manchester United, and it would be expected he may have picked up a few tips and tricks along the way.

He started his managerial career at Derby and a after taking 31 points from a possible 54 in sole charge of the club, he followed it up with a streak of one win in 14 games, and then resigned at the end of the 2021/22 season following the clubs 21-point deduction and subsequent relegation.

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson offers Wayne Rooney advice

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Wayne Rooney of Plymouth Argyle FC head coach during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City FC and Plymouth Argyle FC at Ashton Gate on November 30, 2024 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Isabelle Field/Plymouth Argyle via Getty Images) Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson

Wayne Rooney most-recently managed Plymouth Argyle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unsuccessful stints at D.C. United, Birmingham and more recently Plymouth Argyle have left much to be desired and it's unclear what steps he will take next.

He has some experience in punditry, most recently working with Amazon on Liverpool's Champions League defeat to PSG, but it seems he does want to make a name for himself as a coach.

There's probably not a better managerial mentor than Sir Alex Ferguson Manchester United legendary manager

Wayne Rooney and Sir Alex Ferguson (Image credit: PA)

Sir Alex Ferguson hasn't been in football management for over 10 years, but he still keeps tabs on his former players, with Rooney receiving a text at very specific times from his former boss.

Rooney, speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet said: “Every time I get sacked from a managerial job; I get a text from Sir Alex Ferguson.”

The contents of these texts is unknown, but there aren't many better managers to learn from and, if Rooney can find a new job, then any advice Ferguson can offer will certainly help.

Rooney's time at D.C. United saw the club fail to reach the play-offs for two seasons in a row but just days later he was appointed manager of Birmingham.

Wayne Rooney, Manager of Birmingham City, arrives at the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road

Wayne Rooney when manager of Birmingham City (Image credit: Getty Images)

He joined with the club sixth in the Championship, and his backroom staff included Ashley Cole and John O'Shea, but his time in the midlands was a disaster. One point from his first five game saw the club fall to 18th in the Championship and he was sacked just three months in the job, after two wins in fifteen.

Plymouth gambled on Rooney at the start of this season, but it turned out to be the wrong decision. He managed just 19 points from 24 games, conceding 52 goals and scoring just 23, and was sacked on New Years Eve 2024 with the club bottom and four points from safety.

Ewan Gennery
Ewan Gennery
Freelance writer

Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.

More about stories
LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - MARCH 11: Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern München plays the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 second leg match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern München at on March 11, 2025 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Jürgen Fromme - firo sportphoto/Getty Images) Arsenal target

Arsenal made 'formal proposal' for Joshua Kimmich before contract renewal was confirmed: report
Ian Wright, football pundit and former footballer looks on before the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on February 7, 2025 in Manchester, England.

'Scrapping relegation is not something that I can back because you’re taking away one of the core elements of the game': Ian Wright unhappy with proposed rule change
Jonas Eidevall

Ex-Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall admits he 'does not regret' allowing Vivianne Miedema to leave and join Manchester City for free
See more latest
Most Popular
Jonas Eidevall
Ex-Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall admits he 'does not regret' allowing Vivianne Miedema to leave and join Manchester City for free
LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - MARCH 11: Joshua Kimmich of FC Bayern München plays the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 second leg match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern München at on March 11, 2025 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Jürgen Fromme - firo sportphoto/Getty Images) Arsenal target
Arsenal made 'formal proposal' for Joshua Kimmich before contract renewal was confirmed: report
Ian Wright, football pundit and former footballer looks on before the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on February 7, 2025 in Manchester, England.
'Scrapping relegation is not something that I can back because you’re taking away one of the core elements of the game': Ian Wright unhappy with proposed rule change
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may have identified another new signing
Manchester City to continue Pep Guardiola rebuild with European star who already has a 'gentleman's agreement' in place: report
A view of The Subway Women’s League Cup Trophy during the Subway Women&#039;s League Cup Draw 2024-2025 at Pride Park on December 16, 2024 in Derby, England.
Why is the Women's League Cup final not at Wembley?
Players of Liverpool look dejected after losing a penalty shoot out in the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on March 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England.
'When PSG went 1-0 up against Liverpool, all of a sudden I started getting abused. At the end of the game, I felt like I grew 10 feet walking around Anfield!': Manchester United legend reveals sitting in home end of Champions League clash
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta now just has one more shot at silverware this season
'It’s unacceptable for Arsenal to be making the same mistakes year-after-year with the same manager': Gunners legend makes huge Mikel Arteta claim after Premier League failings
Daniel Levy
‘It’s not Daniel Levy’s fault that Spurs haven’t won a trophy – they can win one under him, and I think they can still win one this season’ Former Tottenham Hotspur boss offers his backing to under-fire chairman
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been lambasted for failing to sign a striker in January
Arsenal want Premier League-winning forward Pep Guardiola loves in bargain deal: report
MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 05: Harry Kane of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring his team`s third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between FC Bayern München and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at on March 05, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Getty Images)
David Beckham Champions League record at risk of falling to Harry Kane