Manchester United and Newcastle in tricky transfer battle for Barcelona star: report

By Tom Hancock
published

The two Premier League giants could fight it out for a big summer upgrade – but getting a deal over the line doesn't look like it'll come easy

FILE PHOTO (EDITORS NOTE: COMPOSITE OF IMAGES - Image numbers 1429634712, 1390415478) In this composite image a comparison has been made between Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United (L) and Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United. Manchester United and Newcastle United meet in the Carabao Cup Final on February 26,2023 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. ***LEFT IMAGE*** MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United looks on ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE*** NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on April 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United and Newcastle are reportedly among a number of clubs plotting a summer move for Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen.

The former Chelsea centre-back has fallen down the pecking order at Barca this season, with the Catalan giants enjoying a wealth of world-class options at the back.

Christensen has found himself one of those regularly making way recently as manager Xavi rotates his defence (although he has still started 14 out of 19 La Liga games this term overall).

BARCELONA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 20: Andreas Christensen of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and UD Almeria at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on December 20, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Andreas Christensen faces stiff competition for a consistent starting berth in Xavi's Barcelona back four (Image credit: Getty Images)

And, according to SPORT, the Danish international has been earmarked for potential sale, with Barca still going through their well-documented financial struggles.

It would make sense: with Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and summer signing Inigo Martinez also in their ranks, centre-half is an area where the Blaugrana arguably have a surplus of quality.

Christensen arrived on a free transfer in July 2022 after leaving Chelsea, penning a four-year contract with a buyout clause of €500m (something tells us that's not very likely to be activated).

LAS PALMAS, SPAIN - JANUARY 04: Andreas Christensen of FC Barcelona passes the ball under pressure from Munir El Haddadi of UD Las Palmas during the LaLiga EA Sports match between UD Las Palmas and FC Barcelona at Estadio Gran Canaria on January 04, 2024 in Las Palmas, Spain. (Photo by Gabriel Jimenez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Christensen made his 50th appearance for Barca as a substitute in Thursday's 2-1 win away to UD Las Palmas (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfermarkt currently values the ex-Brondby youngster, who turns 28 in April, at £40m (£34.4m).

Newcastle tried and failed to sign Christensen during the last summer transfer window – and they, and Man United, may not have much more luck six months from now.

Christensen is said to be keen to fight for his place at Barca, with whom he won the La Liga title in his first campaign.

More transfer stories

Manchester United have yet to make any signings during the current transfer window, and they may have suffered a blow in their apparent pursuit of Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

Meanwhile, could Jordan Henderson be set for a Premier League return only months after leaving Liverpool for the Saudi Pro League?

And Eric Dier's Tottenham career appears to be drawing to a close, with the defender seemingly poised for a sensational move to Bayern Munich.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1