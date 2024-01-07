Manchester United and Newcastle in tricky transfer battle for Barcelona star: report

Manchester United and Newcastle are reportedly among a number of clubs plotting a summer move for Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen.

The former Chelsea centre-back has fallen down the pecking order at Barca this season, with the Catalan giants enjoying a wealth of world-class options at the back.

Christensen has found himself one of those regularly making way recently as manager Xavi rotates his defence (although he has still started 14 out of 19 La Liga games this term overall).

Andreas Christensen faces stiff competition for a consistent starting berth in Xavi's Barcelona back four (Image credit: Getty Images)

And, according to SPORT, the Danish international has been earmarked for potential sale, with Barca still going through their well-documented financial struggles.

It would make sense: with Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and summer signing Inigo Martinez also in their ranks, centre-half is an area where the Blaugrana arguably have a surplus of quality.

Christensen arrived on a free transfer in July 2022 after leaving Chelsea, penning a four-year contract with a buyout clause of €500m (something tells us that's not very likely to be activated).

Christensen made his 50th appearance for Barca as a substitute in Thursday's 2-1 win away to UD Las Palmas (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfermarkt currently values the ex-Brondby youngster, who turns 28 in April, at £40m (£34.4m).

Newcastle tried and failed to sign Christensen during the last summer transfer window – and they, and Man United, may not have much more luck six months from now.

Christensen is said to be keen to fight for his place at Barca, with whom he won the La Liga title in his first campaign.

