Manchester United and Newcastle in tricky transfer battle for Barcelona star: report
The two Premier League giants could fight it out for a big summer upgrade – but getting a deal over the line doesn't look like it'll come easy
Manchester United and Newcastle are reportedly among a number of clubs plotting a summer move for Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen.
The former Chelsea centre-back has fallen down the pecking order at Barca this season, with the Catalan giants enjoying a wealth of world-class options at the back.
Christensen has found himself one of those regularly making way recently as manager Xavi rotates his defence (although he has still started 14 out of 19 La Liga games this term overall).
And, according to SPORT, the Danish international has been earmarked for potential sale, with Barca still going through their well-documented financial struggles.
It would make sense: with Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and summer signing Inigo Martinez also in their ranks, centre-half is an area where the Blaugrana arguably have a surplus of quality.
Christensen arrived on a free transfer in July 2022 after leaving Chelsea, penning a four-year contract with a buyout clause of €500m (something tells us that's not very likely to be activated).
Transfermarkt currently values the ex-Brondby youngster, who turns 28 in April, at £40m (£34.4m).
Newcastle tried and failed to sign Christensen during the last summer transfer window – and they, and Man United, may not have much more luck six months from now.
Christensen is said to be keen to fight for his place at Barca, with whom he won the La Liga title in his first campaign.
