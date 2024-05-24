Exactly when Erik ten Hag was told of Manchester United sack decision

Manchester United have reportedly made the decision to axe the Dutchman following Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.
Jan Aage Fjortoft has revealed exactly when Erik ten Hag was told he was set to be dismissed at the end of the season following reports that the Dutchman will leave Manchester United following Saturday’s FA Cup final.

Speculation has been circling the Dutchman for months and particularly ramped up after Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos purchased a stake in Manchester United in January.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.