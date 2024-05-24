Manchester United to part ways with Erik ten Hag after FA Cup final: report

Manchester United are reportedly set to part ways with manager Erik ten Hag.

The 54-year-old will take charge of the Red Devils for the final time against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium tomorrow in the FA Cup final.

The former Ajax boss has struggled with injuries this season, ultimately leading to an eighth-placed Premier League finish, the lowest in the club's history.

WATCH | Why Man United's Biggest Problem Is... Erik Ten Hag

The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg has today reported that no matter the outcome against Pep Guardiola's side, United will part ways with the Dutchman.

A well-placed source has said that a decision has already been made despite his promotion of youth and popular nature with fans.

Kieran McKenna has emerged as the early front-runner for the job, as reported by The Athletic with contact having been made already.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the other hand, The Guardian also stated earlier this week that Thomas Tuchel is well-placed to take over at Old Trafford and is the club's preferred candidate.

Roberto De Zerbi, Jose Mourinho and Graham Potter are also names who have been linked, as well as England manager Gareth Southgate.

FourFourTwo understands no decision is expected to be made on Ten Hag's future until next week at the very earliest and INEOS are still weighing up their options.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna. (Image credit: Alamy)

Ten Hag seemed valiant in his desire to help Manchester United win yet another trophy this weekend, following the Carabao Cup success last season.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference yesterday, the Dutchman insisted he will fight until the very end.

"I came here to win trophies," he told reporters at Carrington. "Saturday I have the next opportunity and we achieved this. We earned this opportunity as a team and now we have to go for it.

"At the same time in the last two years, of course every season you review it and then we will see where we are in the project and the things that we have to change.

"We spoke lately about it. Underneath there are very good things, players coming up and players developing, values coming up and at the same time we have on Saturday a big opportunity to win the next trophy.

"The FA Cup final is a big event and we are there, even when the season is not going our way we are there. We have an opportunity and it's never been easy, but we have to go for it and we will go for it.

"We have to believe as we did last season, as we have done often against good opponents, we play our best football and I expect that again on Saturday."

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag looks on at Carrington. (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United set managerial preference as Erik ten Hag's future remains uncertain: report



'A Manchester United double would be a great way to end the season': Ella Toone hoping men's side can emulate her FA Cup success against Manchester City



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag dismisses claims he is preparing for exit after FA Cup final