Fabiano sidelined for six weeks

The Brazil international was stretchered off with around 20 minutes left at Bilbao's San Mames stadium and it was initially feared the injury was more serious.

However, Sevilla said on their website medical tests had confirmed the 30-year-old would be sidelined for around six weeks.

Sevilla's form has been erratic this season and Sunday's defeat left them outside the European qualification places in seventh on 38 points from 27 matches.