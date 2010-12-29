Fans banned from Lecce v Bari derby
By app
MILAN - Lecce's Serie A game with bitter southern Italian rivals Bari on January 6 will be played behind closed doors because of security worries, the home side said in a statement on Wednesday.
The rivalry on Italy's heel between Serie A's two bottom sides is one of the hottest in the country and police have acted following a series of incidents.
Last month Lecce's Souleymane Diamoutene was accosted by his own fans at a training session because he used to play for Bari while former Bari coach Antonio Conte was attacked on a beach near Lecce two years ago.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.