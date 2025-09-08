How to watch Israel vs Italy: Live streams, TV info for crucial World Cup qualifier

Watch Israel vs Italy today for a huge clash in Group I of the UEFA qualifying process for the 2026 World Cup, with all the broadcast information on TV coverage and live streaming right here.

Israel vs Italy: Key information ► Date: Monday, September 8 ► Kick-off time: 19:45 BST / 20:45 CET / 14:45 ET ► Venue: Nagyerdei Stadion (Debrecen) ► TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (UK), Fox Sports (US) ► Free stream: RAI Play (Italy) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

With Norway storming away at the top of Group I, Israel and Italy are currently battling for second place and the play-off spot it would bring.

Italy have all the history but have failed to qualify for the past two World Cups and, if they lose to Israel here, they face the very real prospect of an unthinkable third straight absence. New manager Gennaro Gattuso got off to a flyer on Friday, but will the new manager bounce continue?

It's a huge occasion and it's available to watch live around the world, so read on for all the details on how to watch Italy vs Israel online, on TV and from anywhere.

Can I watch Israel vs Italy in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Israel vs Italy on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon has a number of UEFA World Cup qualifiers streaming live on a pay-per-view basis, at a price of £2.49 per match. You don't need to be a Prime subscriber to purchase the game.

How to watch Israel vs Italy in the US

Fans in the US can watch Israel vs Italy on Fox Sports 2 and the Fox Sports app.

Can I watch Israel vs Italy for free?

You can watch Israel vs Italy for free in Italy – the game is with public broadcaster RAI, on RAI 1 for TV viewers and RAI Play for those streaming online.

Watch Israel vs Italy from anywhere

Away from home when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Israel vs Italy: Match Preview

Despite their illustrious World Cup history, having lifted the trophy four times, Italy have been absent from the past two editions, and if they're not very careful it could be three.

Italy find themselves in a tough Group I in UEFA Qualifying for the 2026 World Cup finals in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Norway have shot up in strength recently and are the group's front runners with four wins from four so far. And while Estonia and Moldova are the weaker sides, Italy find themselves tussling with Israel for one of the two spots that could lead to the World Cup – top spot automatically, second place via a play-off.

Israel currently sit in second place, with three wins from their four games so far. They've beaten Estonia twice and Moldova, but were roundly beaten by Norway and have yet to play Italy. Italy have a game in hand in third place, so their three-point deficit to Israel is not overly worrying at this point, but it would be if tonight's result doesn't go their way.

Italy were thumped 3-0 by Norway in June and while they managed to beat Moldova 3-0, the writing was on the wall for Luciano Spalletti, who was dismissed as head coach and replaced by the old AC Milan midfield general Gennaro Gattuso.

The charismatic Gattuso appears to have inspired something from his players, taking a 5-0 win over Estonia in his first game in charge on Friday. Goals from Moise Kean, Giacomo Raspadori, Alessandro Bastoni and a brace from Mateo Retegui marked an emphatic start to the Gattuso regime.

Victory tonight would put Italy above Israel on goal difference, with a game in hand, and the Azzurri will be able to breathe a little easier. However, defeat would widen the gap to six points.

Israel vs Italy is being played at the Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen, Hungary, due to the security situation in Israel, for whom this is still technically a 'home' fixture.