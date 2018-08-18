Finally! Kane scores a Premier League goal in August

Harry Kane has finally broken his August duck in the Premier League at the 15th time of asking.

The Tottenham striker produced a superb finish to round off his side's 3-1 win over Fulham at Wembley on Saturday.

It concluded a remarkable dry run for one of the English top-flight's most prolific goal-getters during games in the opening month of the season.

During the Fulham game, Kane ticked passed 1,000 August minutes without a goal before ending the drought after 77 minutes of the contest and 1,065th minute overall.

The England captain hit the post with his 48th August shot but Cottagers goalkeeper Fabri was beaten with number 49.