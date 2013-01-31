Fiorentina sign Sissoko on loan from PSG
By app
Fiorentina have bolstered their push for a Champions League spot next season by signing Paris Saint-Germain's defensive midfielder Momo Sissoko on Thursday.
The Florence club, sixth in Serie A and seven points off Italy's third Champions League spot, said in a statement on transfer deadline day that the Mali international was joining initially on loan.
The 28-year-old has spent the last season and a half at French league leaders PSG after spells at Juventus, Liverpool, Valencia and Auxerre.
