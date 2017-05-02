Fixed and stronger - Zlatan Ibrahimovic shares recovery update
Following Mino Raiola's promising update on Monday, Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has offered his own update on his recovery.
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has declared himself "fixed" and "stronger" after undergoing knee surgery.
Ibrahimovic suffered the injury during a Europa League clash against Anderlecht last month, prompting some fears it could signal the end of the legendary Swede's career.
Agent Mino Raiola released a statement on Monday that answered those concerns in emphatic fashion, writing: "[Zlatan] will make a full recovery AND HAS NOT SUFFERED A CAREER-ENDING INJURY."
And now Ibrahimovic himself has offered an update on his condition, taking to Instagram to share a determined message about his recovery.
"Fixed, done and stronger," he posted. "Once again thank you for the support.
"We will enjoy my game together soon."
Ibrahimovic has enjoyed a stellar first season at United, scoring 28 goals in all competitions following his move from Paris Saint-Germain.
United sit fifth in the Premier League and face Celta Vigo in the semi-finals of the Europa League
