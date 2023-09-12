Football Manager 2024 new features: FM24 is out on November 6, with a new trailer released

Football Manager 2024 new features are just around the corner, with FM24's first look out today.

The immensely popular football management sim is set for a date of November 6, with studio Sports Interactive releasing its first trailer for the much-awaited new release of the game on YouTube. Two of the Premier League's biggest success stories over the past 12 months, Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion, feature heavily, too – meaning that we can expect both sides to be licensed one again.

And there's plenty more to sink our teeth into with this exciting new update of a game that's been more than 30 years in the making.

Plenty. The new trailer gives plenty of new hints, too, as to what we should expect from the next instalment of the game.

In an earlier blog post, SI studio director Miles Jacobson talked more about FM24 being "the last of its kind" and what the future of the franchise looked like, with FM25 set to feature women's football and a brand-new engine. Here's everything that we know about the game.

FM24 is coming to Netflix

Yes, really. If you have a Netflix membership, you'll be able to find and install FM24 Mobile through the Netflix mobile app when the game launches in November.

Smarter transfers, squad building and finance

Changes are coming to transfers with the next iteration of the game. It's not known what exactly these will entail but "smarter" transfers are promised for FM24.

More details are set to be revealed in the week commencing September 18.

Introducing intermediaries and offloading players

Updates will be revealed soon, too, when it comes to what SI describes as "intermediaries and offloading players". "Intermediaries" likely refers to those of players you can sign on the game, while player sales are likely to receive some kind of update in the game, too.

More details are set to be revealed in the week commencing September 18.

Football Manager 2024 drops this autumn (Image credit: SI)

Individual player targets and interaction logic

Interactions with players have received huge updates in the last few years with gestures introduced in Football Manager 2021. It seems as if interactions are to be improved further, too.

More details are set to be revealed in the week commencing September 25.

Truer football motion, match authenticity and positional play

The gameplay of Football Manager is set to be improved with the newest version. Football Manager 2025 will come with a brand-new engine, Unity, but ahead of that, the 2024 game is going to feature improvements in authenticity.

More details are set to be revealed in the week commencing September 25.

Set pieces refresh and coaches debut

One of the most requested updates from the FM community looks just around the corner. Set pieces are to be rejigged for Football Manager 2024, as the game brings in the importance of the dead ball.

More details are set to be revealed in the week commencing September 25.

More gameplay deep dives

Plenty of other new updates and features are to be revealed in due course, including those that aren't yet being highlighted in the trailer. Often, these can be some of the most exciting of the game. A Features wrap-up video drops not long after that.

More details are set to be revealed in the week commencing October 2.

Quality of life upgrades

SI are promising what's been described as "Quality of life upgrades" along with the rest of the intriguing new updates for FM24.

More details are set to be revealed in the week commencing October 9.

