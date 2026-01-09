Wolves lower asking price for Newcastle United transfer target: report

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly lowered their asking price for one of Newcastle United's summer transfer targets

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Jorgen Strand Larsen of Wolverhampton Wanderers reacts after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on December 30, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images)
Jorgen Strand Larsen's stock has fallen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last-place Premier League club Wolves are facing an uphill battle to remain in the top flight next season, having picked up only seven points from their first 21 matches this term.

The Midlands club are three games unbeaten, drawing with Manchester United and Everton, as well as defeating fellow strugglers West Ham United over the Christmas and New Year period.

Wolves lower Jorgen Strand Larsen asking price

Jorgen Strand Larsen celebrates after scoring for Wolves against Leicester City, April 2025.

Jorgen Strand Larsen celebrates after scoring for Wolves against Leicester City, April 2025. (Image credit: Alamy)

Whilst the likes of Emmanuel Agbadou and Andre are attracting interest from the Turkish Super Lig, Wolves have reportedly lowered their asking price for lead frontman Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The Norwegian striker was in Newcastle's crosshairs during the latter stages of the summer transfer window, before the Magpies added Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa from VfB Stuttgart and Brentford, respectively.

According to the Daily Mail, Wolves would be open to selling Strand Larsen for £40 million, having only joined the club on a permanent deal last summer.

Strand Larsen has scored just one Premier League goal in 19 appearances this term but last year netted 14 times. The Scandinavian has also scored two in three outings in the Carabao Cup this season.

Whether Newcastle re-enter the striker market this month or in the summer will likely depend on the future of Will Osula, who has attracted interest from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Newcastle reportedly submitted a proposal worth £55m last summer, which was rejected by the Wolves hierarchy.

Wolves are 14 points from safety and look bound for the Championship, which would likely see their negotiating position weakened.

