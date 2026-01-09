Wolves lower asking price for Newcastle United transfer target: report

Last-place Premier League club Wolves are facing an uphill battle to remain in the top flight next season, having picked up only seven points from their first 21 matches this term.

The Midlands club are three games unbeaten, drawing with Manchester United and Everton, as well as defeating fellow strugglers West Ham United over the Christmas and New Year period.

Reports suggest key first-team players are readying their next moves away from Molineux as the club wrestles with the likelihood of dropping out of the Premier League, and the subsequent loss of top flight revenues.

Wolves lower Jorgen Strand Larsen asking price

Jorgen Strand Larsen celebrates after scoring for Wolves against Leicester City, April 2025. (Image credit: Alamy)

Whilst the likes of Emmanuel Agbadou and Andre are attracting interest from the Turkish Super Lig, Wolves have reportedly lowered their asking price for lead frontman Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The Norwegian striker was in Newcastle's crosshairs during the latter stages of the summer transfer window, before the Magpies added Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa from VfB Stuttgart and Brentford, respectively.

Get premium Wolves tickets at Molineux HERE with Seat Unique! The WV1 Club Hospitality at Wolves offers seats behind the goal and access to the WV1 Lounge two hours before kick-off and one hour post-fixture. Guests enjoy an unlimited two-course self-service grazing menu and half-time refreshments, providing a comfortable, continuous, and great-value matchday experience.

According to the Daily Mail, Wolves would be open to selling Strand Larsen for £40 million, having only joined the club on a permanent deal last summer.

Strand Larsen has scored just one Premier League goal in 19 appearances this term but last year netted 14 times. The Scandinavian has also scored two in three outings in the Carabao Cup this season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether Newcastle re-enter the striker market this month or in the summer will likely depend on the future of Will Osula, who has attracted interest from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Newcastle reportedly submitted a proposal worth £55m last summer, which was rejected by the Wolves hierarchy.

Wolves are 14 points from safety and look bound for the Championship, which would likely see their negotiating position weakened.