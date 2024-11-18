Quiz! Can you name every player to have played for England under Lee Carsley?

Lee Carsley's six-game spell in charge of England has come to an end following the November international window

Football quiz time - and this one is a test of your recent international knowledge.

Lee Carsley's short, if reasonably successful, interim spell as England manager has concluded after a 5-0 win over Ireland, a result which secured the Three Lions Nations League promotion.

Carsley won five of his six games with the senior team, the only black mark on his record a 2-1 home defeat against Greece in October. The former Everton and Birmingham midfielder will now return to his previous position as under-21s coach, with Thomas Tuchel taking charge of the senior team on January 1.

For this football quiz we are looking for you to name every player used by Carsley during his six-game spell as England boss.

Carsley has brought a fresh feel to the team in recent months - with four players getting their first England goals in the thrashing of Ireland. Interestingly, a few stalwarts of the Gareth Southgate era - Luka Shaw, Jordan Henderson and Ivan Toney, as well as the retired Kieran Trippier - don't feature on the list.

Five players lead the way for appearances under Carsley, including one player who wasn't part of the Euro 2024 squad. Can you name all 32 players? You have only five minutes for this one so you'll need to be swift.

