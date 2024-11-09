Quiz! Can you name the 1994 World Cup stars?

It’s 30 years since World Cup 1994, when football took centre stage in the USA with plenty of pomp and ceremony. But how much do you remember from the tournament?

Younger readers will have limited knowledge, of course, but there may still be plenty of recognisable faces in this quiz of some of the tournament’s biggest stars.

Brazil were the eventual winners of the World Cup, beating Italy in a tense final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The Golden Boot winner and Best Player from the tournament are included in this quiz, with some of the players likely to test even the most dedicated 90s football fans.

There are 20 players to name and no time limit, so that means plenty of time to delve deep into the recesses of your memory to pluck out a name long forgotten.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

Remember, there's a hint on offer to you if you sign into Kwizly, too. You can use as many as you like, too. Go!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name every player Gareth Southgate has selected for an England tournament squad?

Quiz! Can you name every member of England's Euro 96 squad and their squad numbers?

Quiz! Can you guess 25 correct answers in our Big England quiz?

Quiz! Can you name every player capped for England by Sven-Goran Eriksson?

Quiz! Can you name every country to have ever been to a European Championship?