Quiz! Can you name the players who have won the most penalties in a single Premier League season?

Penalties. The do or die of professional football.

But how about those who work so hard to win them for their team? Well, we've conjured up a niche piece of trivia for you here at FourFourTwo - as our latest quiz tests you on the players who have won the most penalties in a single season.

Think of those tricky wingers who torment defences week in, week out. Is it as easy as that? We want to know who tops the stats charts and we have no doubt this one is set to test your footballing knowledge in a different kind of way.

We are giving you exactly five minutes to name the top 15 players to have earned the most penalty kicks for their team in a single Premier League season.

As we are feeling extremely generous too, we have even listed the year and the team they played for too, so all you have to do is conjure up your answers and load them in.

Need to give yourself a helping hand? Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, which will then leave you with only three to pick from.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send them to your pals!

