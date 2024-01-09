FourFourTwo's daily transfer deal wrap-up: Tottenham are finalising first transfer, with Conor Gallagher meeting with Mauricio Pochettino for showdown talks

The January transfer window is open, as some of Europe's biggest clubs go in search of additions that potentially could make or break their season.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal all dominate the headlines, with plenty of rumours circulating around who could make a potential new-year switch.

Here, FourFourTwo runs through all of the transfers that could happen in January, according to the latest gossip and rumours from the last 24 hours.

Daily transfer deal wrap-up

Chelsea and Arsenal are said to be battling it out to sign Everton star Amadou Onana on a permanent deal this month. Manchester United are also known to be long-term admirers of the Belgium international, but it is the London-based duo that is leading the race at present, with a fee of £60 million mentioned. (Nieuwsblad)

Kylian Mbappe is said to have 'agreed' a deal with Real Madrid that would see the France international move to Spain in the summer. (FootMercato via Santi Aouna)

Kylian Mbappe is edging closer to Real Madrid, say reports (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brentford forward Ivan Toney has given the clearest indication yet regarding his immediate future. The 27-year-old is set to return to football later this month and admits he owes the Bees something after the support he has received during his eight-month footballing ban (The Mirror)

Conor Gallagher is said to have held talks with Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino. Speculation has continued to gather after rumours away from Stamford Bridge have begun to circulate in recent weeks (The Guardian)

Ajax may be tempted to cash in on Steven Bergwijn if West Ham United make an offer for the former Tottenham Hotspur forward. The Dutch club's financial concerns could play a part, with plenty of other Premier League clubs also keeping an eye on the situation (HITC Football)

Tottenham are said to be finalising a deal for Genoa defender Radu Dragusin, with full-back Djed Spence expected to head the other way on loan until the end of the season (The Independent)

Could Alphonso Davies join Real Madrid? (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Wolves continue to 'accelerate' their hopes to land PSG striker Hugo Ekitike. The 21-year-old is seeking pastures new after a difficult start with the Ligue 1 giants (FootballFanCast)

Real Madrid have urged Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies to not sign a new deal at the Allianz Arena. His agent continue to look for alternate options, which could see the Canadian international under Carlo Ancelotti next season. (Plettigoal)

Jadon Sancho and Borussia Dortmund are continuing to tidy up the remaining details, with the Manchester United man likely to join the Bundesliga side on loan until the end of the season. (GiveMeSport)

Newcastle United will reject any January offer for Bruno Guimaraes, their star midfielder who is attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain. (iNews)

