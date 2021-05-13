Frank Lampard leading the race to succeed Roy Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss - report

Frank Lampard is in pole position to replace Roy Hodgson as Crystal Palace manager this summer, according to reports.

The 73-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is remaining tight-lipped on his future.

However, it is looking increasingly likely that Hodgson will depart Selhurst Park after four years at the helm.

Eddie Howe, Sean Dyche, Steve Cooper, Valerien Ismael and Patrick Vieira have all been linked with the position.

But the Daily Telegraph reports that Lampard has emerged as the leading contender to succeed his former England manager.

Lampard has been out of work since he was relieved of his duties by Chelsea in late January.

Thomas Tuchel has since led the Blues into the top four of the Premier League, as well as reaching the finals of the Champions League and the FA Cup.

Tuchel praised the work of his predecessor earlier this week, though, and Lampard still believes he has plenty to offer as a manager.

The former midfielder is not interested in taking charge of England’s Under-21s, a job he has recently been linked with.

Lampard wants to return to the Premier League and is said to have overtaken the likes of Dyche and Howe on Palace’s wish list.

However, it is unclear if he would immediately accept an offer from the Eagles or wait to assess his options.

“I don't think any information I impart will be world-shattering anyway for the first part and secondly, as I have said all along, I want to finish this season well and we don't in any way want to do anything that will affect our chances of playing and doing well in the final games,” Hodgson told Sky Sports when asked about his future.

"Let's get those games done and then there is plenty of time to give answers to any particular questions I would get, but I am not prepared to do it at this moment in time because there are more important things on the horizon for me.”

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Raheem Sterling exclusive: “If England don’t feel like we can win Euro 2020, we might as well not bother going”

INTERVIEW Ivan Toney exclusive: "I'm the best player in the Football League, now I want to do the same in the Premier League!"

QUIZ! Can you name the 100 most valuable English, Welsh and Scottish players?