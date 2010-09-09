French FA rejects Evra appeal against ban
By app
PARIS - France World Cup captain Patrice Evra's five-match ban for his role in the team's revolt in South Africa has been ratified by the appeals commission of the French Football Federation (FFF), the ruling body said on Thursday.
The Manchester United defender was among four players punished last month after the France team boycotted a World Cup training session in support of striker Nicolas Anelka, who had been sent home for insulting then-coach Raymond Domenech.
Anelka was banned for 18 matches, Evra for five, Franck Ribery for three and Jeremy Toulalan for one. Evra was the only one who appealed.
