French FA rejects Evra appeal against ban

The Manchester United defender was among four players punished last month after the France team boycotted a World Cup training session in support of striker Nicolas Anelka, who had been sent home for insulting then-coach Raymond Domenech.

Anelka was banned for 18 matches, Evra for five, Franck Ribery for three and Jeremy Toulalan for one. Evra was the only one who appealed.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums