Friedel: Spurs will replace Modric
By Nick Moore
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brad Friedel feels the club will only allow midfielder Luka Modric to leave if they have a ready-made replacement lined up.
The Croatia international has again been linked with a move away following their failure to qualify for the Champions League.
The North London outfit were forced to turn down three big-money bids from Chelsea last summer as they successfully held on to the midfielder.
Real Madrid and Manchester United have both reportedly expressed an interest in the 26-year-old, while the Blues are also believed to be keen on the player.
But Friedel insisted that it does not mean Spurs are a ‘selling club’, and that they will only sell if a like-for-like player is secured first.
"Knowing the way the chairman works, if someone like Luka Modric left the club, then they would have a ready-made replacement," the American told talkSPORT.
"I can't see with the ambition that the club has that they can let players leave without having a replacement. We're not a selling club - that's for sure."
Spurs have recently been linked with moves for Joao Moutinho and Oscar of FC Porto and Internacional respectively.
