Frimpong season ended early by knee knack

The 20-year-old ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Saturday's 2-1 Premier League victory at Queens Park Rangers.

"Frimpong, who had been due to stay on loan at Molineux until the end of the season, will now see specialists in London over the next few days before having surgery and starting a programme of rehabilitation," Wolves said on their website.

Former England youth international Frimpong, who will be out of action for the rest of the season, suffered the same injury to his left knee in 2010.