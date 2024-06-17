'Future collector's item' Euro 2024's must-have piece of merchandise dazzles fans

Euros fans are up for the cup

Whether it’s a blaring vuvuzela or a traditional Arab bisht, every international tournament has its must-have collectable.

We’re only a few days into Euro 2024, but it would appear that such an item has already emerged in Germany.

And given the history and tradition of German brewers, it perhaps shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that it involves beer.

If you’ve been on social media during the opening weekend, then you’ve probably seen the stylish plastic beer cups that are being used in stadiums.

Featuring the Euro 2024 logo on one side, plus small illustrations of all the tournament stadiums on the other, the hosts have created a modern-day design classic that is getting some serious love on social media.

They have all the hallmarks of a cult future collectable, so expect plenty of them to make their way into supporters’ luggage when the tournament is over as fans look for a memento of what has already been a goal-packed and entertaining tournament so far.

Furthermore, fans can feel good about helping to reduce waste, as the reusable dispensers also tick all the green boxes. A beer in the stadium costs €10, but that includes the cup, you get €3 back if you return it, but we can't see many fans doing that.

If you’re not fortunate enough to get your hands on one this summer, then don’t give up, as there is a precedent for a Euros cup having a long shelf life. Back in 2019, a Leeds United fan was given a Euro 96 cup at Elland Road, a mere 23 years after the ground had played host to the tournament.

