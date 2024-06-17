Euro 2024: Romania player with blue hair seems to be a reference to Romanian legends

By
published

One Romanian player with blue hair has stood out at Euro 2024: is it a clear throwback to Gheorghe Hagi and friends?

Romania player with blue hair
(Image credit: Getty Images)

One Romania player has blue hair at Euro 2024 – and it seems like an obvious reference to 1998.

Andrei Ratiu has dyed his hair the bright shade, standing out like a sore thumb in his full yellow kit against Ukraine. There's certainly precedence when it comes to Romania stars dying their hair, after all.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 