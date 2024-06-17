Euro 2024: Romania player with blue hair seems to be a reference to Romanian legends
One Romanian player with blue hair has stood out at Euro 2024: is it a clear throwback to Gheorghe Hagi and friends?
One Romania player has blue hair at Euro 2024 – and it seems like an obvious reference to 1998.
Andrei Ratiu has dyed his hair the bright shade, standing out like a sore thumb in his full yellow kit against Ukraine. There's certainly precedence when it comes to Romania stars dying their hair, after all.
In 1998, the Romania side all bleached their hair bright blond. They've gone down in international tournament legend – perhaps Ratiu anticipated that he'd be featuring in blue against the Ukrainians instead of yellow?
The game has been a fascinating one. Romania took the lead against the run of play. The Ukrainians were in cruise control without actually threatening the Romanian goal, with Mykhaylo Mudryk probing and La Liga’s top scorer of last season, Artem Dobvyk, getting a couple of half-chances.
Mudryk whacked the ball into his own man following a corner, while Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin headed a ball narrowly over his own bar. Stanciu very nearly scored from a corner, too. Few thought this would be a classic before kick-off – but it’s turned out to be an entertaining game.
