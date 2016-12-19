Gabriel Jesus: Other clubs offered more money, but I wanted to play for Pep

The 19-year-old forward, who has just helped Palmeiras win their first Brazilian Serie A title since 1994 with 12 goals in 27 appearances, will link up with the Citizens in January in a deal reported to be worth in excess of £27 million.

City were believed to have fought off competition from Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Inter Milan to sign him.

Speaking exclusively in the January 2017 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, the youngster reveals that the overall Man City project, and the opportunity to work with manager Pep Guardiola, proved to be a more significant factor than the financial packages on offer.

“There was [a lot of interest in my signature], but I don’t want to name any club,” he says. “The decision to join City was taken by me, with my family and my agent – and it wasn’t the best financial offer. We considered many things, but I really appreciate the whole City project and I’m so happy with the decision. City are a huge club in a country that loves football and has one of the best leagues.

“I can’t deny that working with Guardiola helped with my decision. He’s an excellent manager – one of the best in the world – and I can’t describe how proud I am when he says good things about me. I’m proud that he likes my way of playing, but that’s not enough for me. I need to show that he was right about me.”

Voted the Brazilian league's best newcomer in 2015, a year in which he lifted the Copa do Brasil, the teenage talent has already shone on the international stage.

Gabriel Jesus scored three times at the 2016 Olympic football tournament last summer as the Selecao won the gold medal for the first time, before marking his senior debut for Brazil with a brace in a World Cup qualifying win against Ecuador.

And he doesn’t foresee any problems getting used to the rough-and-tumble nature of Premier League football, having fought off older, stronger defenders since he was a boy.

“I like to define myself as a fighter on the pitch,” he says. “I like to be aggressive, trying to go forward. Since my early days I’ve been used to playing with older boys and strong defenders. I’m not scared of tough tacklers. I want to win – I’ll fight to make sure we do.”

Read the full interview with Gabriel Jesus in the January 2017 issue of FourFourTwo magazine.

