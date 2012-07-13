Trending

Galatasaray recruit Altintop from Real Madrid

By

Turkish midfielder Hamit Altintop has agreed to join Galatasaray on a four-year deal after making only a handful of appearances in a disappointing season with Real Madrid, the Istanbul club said on Friday.

Galatasaray will pay the Spanish club 3.5 million euros for the former Bayern Munich player, it said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

The 29-year-old will receive 2.9 million euros from the Istanbul club for each of the first two seasons and 2.75 million euros for each of the following two seasons, Galatasaray said.