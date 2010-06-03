Gallas fit for final France warm-up

Gallas, who had been a doubtful starter for the June 11-July 11 finals because of a calf injury, missed Wednesday's training session in the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion because of a stomach ache.

"He's really well," Domenech told reporters on Thursday.

The coach's original plan was for Gallas to play the whole match against China but he may adjust his thinking.

"We have to take into account the fact he's been ill," Domenech said on Thursday.

France face hosts South Africa, Mexico and Uruguay in World Cup Group A.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook