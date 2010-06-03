Gallas fit for final France warm-up
SAINT-PIERRE - Centre-back William Gallas is recovering from a stomach ache and should be fit to play in France's final World Cup warm-up against China on Friday, coach Raymond Domenech said on Thursday.
Gallas, who had been a doubtful starter for the June 11-July 11 finals because of a calf injury, missed Wednesday's training session in the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion because of a stomach ache.
"He's really well," Domenech told reporters on Thursday.
The coach's original plan was for Gallas to play the whole match against China but he may adjust his thinking.
"We have to take into account the fact he's been ill," Domenech said on Thursday.
France face hosts South Africa, Mexico and Uruguay in World Cup Group A.
