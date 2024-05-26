Manchester United confirm first summer transfer as Sir Jim Ratcliffe overhaul begins after FA Cup win
Manchester United have confirmed their first transfer of what is expected to be a busy summer following Saturday's FA Cup win
Manchester United have confirmed their first transfer deal of the summer as the expected overhaul under Sir Jim Ratcliffe begins just a day after the Red Devils' win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final.
United beat City 2-1 at Wembley on Saturday and although Ratcliffe praised the work of the club's staff, the club's minority owner stopped short of mentioning manager Erik ten Hag by name and the Dutchman's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain.
Following Ratcliffe's reaction, Ten Hag was asked about his future after the match and said that if he was not wanted at Old Trafford, he would win trophies elsewhere.
And just a day after United's win at Wembley, the club have confirmed their first deal in what is likely to be a hectic summer at Old Trafford.
Manchester United announced that young defender Alvaro Fernandez has joined Benfica on a permanent deal after a spell on loan with the Lisbon outfit.
"Alvaro Fernandez has joined Portuguese giants Benfica on a permanent deal," United said on their website. "The Eagles have exercised the option to purchase the player on a permanent basis after he spent the second half of the season on loan at Estadio da Luz."
The Spanish left-back, who previously played on loan at Preston North End and Granada, has represented Spain at Under-21 level.
Fernandez, who never made an official first-team appearance for Manchester United, played 16 times or Benfica in the second half of the 2023/24 season as Benfica finished second in the Portuguese league.
