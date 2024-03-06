Gareth Southgate named as shock candidate to take over from Erik ten Hag at Manchester United: report

England boss Gareth Southgate has been outlined as a surprise candidate to take over from Erik ten Hag at Manchester United if the club part ways with their Dutch boss.

The Three Lions manager, alongside Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi, are both seen as potential options should INEOS boss' Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford choose to replace the Dutchman this summer.

United have sustained a troubled season under Ten Hag, crashing out of the UEFA Champions League at the group stages and are at present 11 points away from the top four.

According to reports outlined on ESPN, Southgate, De Zerbi and even Brentford boss Thomas Frank are names being considered by INEOS.

No decision is yet to be made on Ten Hag's future at present, but pressure does continue to mount on the former Ajax boss.

High-profile fallouts with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford haven't helped, while key players including Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount have each missed lots of the season through injury.

The Red Devils lost 3-1 to Manchester City last weekend at the Etihad Stadium, further illustrating how far behind they have fallen behind their neighbours.

United have now had five permanent managers since Sir Alex left. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Popular bookmaker Betfair see out-of-work boss Graham Potter as the most likely to take on the job, however. The former Brighton and Chelsea boss is priced at just 7/2 currently.

Simone Inzaghi is 15/2 and the second favourite, whilst Thomas Tuchel and Sporting Lisbon boss, Ruben Amorim, are joint third favourites with odds currently of 9/1 to take over.

Betfair latest odds for the next Manchester United manager in full:



Graham Potter: 7/2

Simone Inzaghi: 15/1

Thomas Tuchel, Ruben Amorim: 9/1

Zinedine Zidane: 10/1

Gareth Southgate, Roberto De Zerbi, Julen Lopetegui, Xabi Alonso: 14/1

Hansi Flick: 16/1

Andoni Iraola: 20/1

Antonio Conte, Eddie Howe, Jose Mourinho, Julian Nagelsmann, Michael Carrick, Kieran McKenna, Francesco Farioli: 25/1

Diego Simeone, Unai Emery, Thomas Frank, Luis Enrique: 33/1

