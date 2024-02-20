Bayern Munich shortlist two shock managers to replace Thomas Tuchel, with German boss facing the sack: report

Bayern Munich are targeting two surprise candidates to replace Thomas Tuchel as the club's manager before the end of the season.

Thomas Tuchel is coming under increasing pressure at Bayern Munich following a disastrous eight days, in which the German giants lost three consecutive games. Those defeats included a first leg against Lazio in the Champions League and two league games, ensuring they've now dropped further behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race.

But while Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen made it clear that Tuchel won't be sacked after their 3-2 loss to VfL Bochum on Sunday, recent reports suggest that the German's job is under serious threat.

The latest Bayern Munich defeat has heaped pressure on Tuchel (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Florian Plettenberg, two shock names have emerged as candidates to replace Tuchel on an interim basis until the end of the season, with Zinedine Zidane and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both being lined up as potential targets.

Both managers have been out of work since 2021, with Zidane's last job coming at Real Madrid. The Frenchman left Los Blancos for a second time as he failed to win a trophy at the Bernabeu that season, but his three-peat Champions League victory between 2016-2018 highlights the impact he can have on a talented squad.

With Zidane seemingly holding out for the French national team job, though, whenever that might become available, Bayern have also identified other targets, including Solskjaer.

Zidane has won three Champions Leagues as a manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Manchester United boss was sacked in November 2021 after a poor start to the campaign, and has been working as a UEFA Technical Observer since, providing reports and watching Champions League games through his role.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund reportedly also has a strong relationship with Solskjaer.

An interim manager could be the most-likely course of action for Bayern Munich to take this term, with Xabi Alonso reportedly their preferred appointment. While they'll have to fight Liverpool for the Spaniard, his knowledge of the Bundesliga could see him opt to stay in Germany.

Plus, with Bayern likely ending the season trophy-less, and with both Zidane and Solskjaer available immediately, dispensing of Tuchel seems the most-likely course of action in Bavaria.

