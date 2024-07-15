FourFourTwo's Euro 2024 predictions revisited: One FFT team member almost predicted the whole thing

By
published

In our Euro 2024 predictions a month ago, the FourFourTwo team came up with some bold takes – and some fared better than others

Euro 2024 predictions
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The dust has settled. You're probably sitting here after a month of football, reflecting and reckoning that you always knew it would end up that way. After all, how could anything else possibly happen, other than England lose the final?

Well, we kept the receipts. Before Euro 2024, we asked our trusty team to hand in their guesses for who would win, who would shock and who would downright suck. Looking back, some of us had inspired ideas. Others thought Artem Dobvyk would outscore everyone else. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 