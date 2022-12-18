Gareth Southgate will manage England at Euro 2024: "Our planning starts now"

Gareth Southgate will manage England until after Euro 2024, the FA has confirmed.

After England were knocked out in the quarter-finals of World Cup 2022 by France, the 52-year-old said he felt "conflicted" about whether to continue as England manager.

After a week of weighing up his options, though, the FA released a statement confirming that Southgate will head to the European Championships in Germany in 18 months still as England manager.

"We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign," said FA CEO Mark Bullingham.

"Gareth and Steve Holland [assistant manager] have always had our full support, and our planning for the Euros starts now."

Southgate's current contract is due to expire in December 2024, which he signed following England's runners-up finish at Euro 2020.

He officially took over as the boss of the senior national side in November 2016, after a two-month caretaker spell. He previously managed the U21 side from 2013 until 2016, and at Middlesbrough in the Premier League before that.

Since then, Southgate has led England at three major international tournaments, reaching the aforementioned final at Euro 2020, as well as achieving a semi-final and quarter-final placing at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

During his tenure, he has won 49 of the 81 games he has taken charge of, losing 14. He is currently fourth in the list for most games as the England men's manager, with Walter Winterbottom, Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson all ahead of him.

Southgate has racked up the most major tournament wins of any England manager (opens in new tab), though, with 11 from 19 games.

England’s next game is away to Italy in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier in March. Ukraine, Malta and North Macedonia are all also in England's qualifying group, with the top two heading to the 2024 tournament.