Gary Neville criticises Manchester United work ethic as pressure builds on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Gary Neville has hit out at Manchester United's work ethic after his former team lost 4-2 to Leicester on Saturday.

United have now gone three Premier League games without a win and are five points off top spot.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have a tough run of fixtures coming up, with Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City their next three opponents in the league.

Solskjaer is starting to come under significant pressure as he approaches his third anniversary at the helm.

And Neville admits that performances have not been good enough in recent weeks, with the side's off-the-ball work a particular cause for concern.

“The performances have been so shoddy all season, team performances, been some great goals but the overall performances have been, the units have been shoddy,” he told Sky Sports.

“It’s been scrappy and scruffy to watch, so when you play against a team that’s got an organisation to them, a methodology, you’re going to get pulled apart and that’s what happening.

“Manchester United at this moment in time are imbalanced and the performances are now getting what they deserve in terms of results and it needs to change.

“Manchester United off the ball aren’t good enough. They’ve got this conundrum with [Paul] Pogba and [Bruno] Fernandes.

“They’ve got this conundrum with [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Edinson] Cavani, conundrum with [Mason] Greenwood and [Marcus] Rashford and [Jadon] Sancho and you’ve got all these talented players into a unit, out of possession and those players strengths aren’t out of possession.

“The great players are able to do it both ways. But those players are biased to the attacking side of the game, they just are.”

Atalanta will travel to Old Trafford on Wednesday for a crunch Champions League game, before United host arch-rivals Liverpool next weekend.

Solskjaer is not thought to be under immediate threat of losing his job, according to reports.

