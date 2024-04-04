Gary Neville: I'm 'worried' about Marcus Rashford at Manchester United

Gary Neville has expressed his concerns over Marcus Rashford’s headspace after sensing all is not right with the Manchester United and England forward.

Like Manchester United themselves, Rashford has had an up-and-down season with a real paucity of goals in the first half of the campaign before hitting on a richer streak over the past few months, notching six times in his last 13 club outings in all competitions.

Still, Neville would like to see a bit more joie de vivre out of Rashford, feeling it would not just help his performances, but be good for him on a personal level too.

Gary Neville: 'There's something not right with Marcus Rashford at Manchester United'

Gary Neville has expressed concerns over Marcus Rashford (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former United right-back said: “Marcus Rashford, I don’t know how to say this but to me, there’s something not right.

“He’s not right – and it’s not just a case of him not playing well: he doesn’t look happy. I’m looking at him and thinking, ‘I am worried about him’. We know there’s been a couple of instances this season, he’s come under pressure and his form has been bad, but I look at him and think ‘that’s not right’.

“It’s not a lad that’s grown up with the freedom and spirit of playing for Manchester United as a kid.”

Marcus Rashford has endured a tough season under Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neville added: “I mean, we are talking about Manchester United currently and the reason that I think Marcus Rashford is the continual element of focus is because he’s a huge player at the club. You know, he’s the biggest player at the club, along with Bruno Fernandes, so they are the two that will always gain the most headlines.

“But through this period, obviously when the boss left it’s been talked about now for, I don’t know how long – 10-11 years ago – you [Rio Ferdinand] were there at the very beginning, when obviously it went from the boss leaving to this new era, which has been a struggle.”

