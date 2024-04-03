Manchester United transfer shortlist for summer spending spree revealed - with a big catch

By Steven Chicken
published

Manchester United have been linked with three new centre-back signings, but may need to sell big time to fund all their plans

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag applauds the fans after United's loss to Fulham in February 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

 Manchester United have drawn up their shortlist for a summer squad overhaul – and have been reported to be hopeful of raising a nine-figure sum through player sales.

The Daily Mail writes that manager Erik ten Hag will have a diminished role when it comes to player recruitment – not terribly surprising, given their ongoing pursuit of Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth and now Southampton’s Jason Wilcox to spearhead their transfer business in future.

