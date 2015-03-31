Georgia fear closed stadium for Scotland tie

The encroachments during a 2-0 qualifying victory for the world champions in Tbilisi followed an incident earlier in the week when a Georgia supporter interrupted Germany training to touch the boots of Bastian Schweinsteiger.

And the Georgian Football Federation (GFF) released a statement on Tuesday revealing its concerns over possible UEFA sanctions.

The GFF also vowed to improve security measures in the wake of the incidents.

Georgia host Scotland in September following a trip to Poland in June.