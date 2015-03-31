Georgia fear closed stadium for Scotland tie
Georgia fear they will be forced to play their Euro 2016 qualifier against Scotland behind closed doors after their clash with Germany was interrupted by pitch invaders.
The encroachments during a 2-0 qualifying victory for the world champions in Tbilisi followed an incident earlier in the week when a Georgia supporter interrupted Germany training to touch the boots of Bastian Schweinsteiger.
And the Georgian Football Federation (GFF) released a statement on Tuesday revealing its concerns over possible UEFA sanctions.
The GFF also vowed to improve security measures in the wake of the incidents.
Georgia host Scotland in September following a trip to Poland in June.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.