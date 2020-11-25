Gerrard: Zungu could feature against Benfica

Rangers coach Steven Gerrard has revealed that midfielder Bongani Zungu could feature during their Europa League clash against Benfica on Thursday evening.

The 28-year-old suffered a knee injury while on international duty during Bafana Bafana’s victory over Sao Tome in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Zungu was then forced to sit on the sidelines during Rangers 4-0 victory over Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership last Sunday.

However, Gerrard is confident that Zungu will recover in time for their clash against the Portuguese side and force his way into the starting line up.

‘He has got a knock that we are assessing and checking out at the moment,’ Gerrard told The Scotsman.

‘We don’t think it is big so you could see him on Thursday against Benfica, hopefully. But don’t be surprised if he takes a little bit longer. But it is not a big problem, it is only days rather than weeks or months.’